SHANGHAI Jan 23 China shares rose slightly on Friday, bolstered by the European Central Bank's massive monetary stimulus programme and rising expectations of more economic support policies at home.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.1 percent, to 3,571.73, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent, to 3,351.76 points.

Chinese stocks posted their first weekly loss since the first week of November as they spent the week recovering from Monday's sharp decline, the largest one-day tumble since the global financial crisis.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank of China , unchanged at 4.84 yuan; ICBC, up 2.1 percent to 4.98 yuan and Agricultural Bank of China, up 0.3 percent to 3.74 yuan.

In Shenzhen, Vanke, up 2.5 percent to 13.92 yuan; Guosen Securities, down 1.1 percent to 23.60 yuan and BOE Technology, down 1.3 percent to 3.15 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Foreign investment flowing into Shanghai from Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 13 billion yuan of the 13 billion yuan daily quota.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 36.6 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 18.4 billion shares.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)