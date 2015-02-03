SHANGHAI Feb 3 China stocks ended sharply higher on Tuesday after five straight days of losses, helped by financials and energy, after sentiment took a hit from margin trading curbs and worries over new listings.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 2.5 percent, to 3,437.45, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.4 percent, to 3,204.91 points.

The financial sub-index leapt 3.4 percent, banks jumped 2.6 percent and energy companies gained 2.8 percent.

China Life Insurance and Beijing Shiji Information Technology hit their daily trading limits of 10 percent.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank of China 601988.SS>, up 3.9 percent to 4.29 yuan; ICBC, up 1.8 percent to 4.49 yuan and China Petroleum, up 2.4 percent to 6.01 yuan.

In Shenzhen, Suning Commerce Group, up 10.0 percent to 11.36 yuan; China Vanke, up 0.7 percent to 12.97 yuan and Shenwan Hongyuan, up 2.7 percent to 16.03 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Foreign investment flowing into Shanghai from Hong Kong through the mutual market access pilot programme took up 3.35 billion yuan of the 13 billion yuan daily quota.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 22.6 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 13.6 billion shares.

(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)