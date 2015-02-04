SHANGHAI Feb 4 China stocks closed down on Wednesday, giving up morning gains as investors sold financial shares after China posted data showing its services sector grew at the slowest pace in six months in January.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 1.0 percent, to 3,401.77, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1 percent, to 3,174.13 points.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank of China , down 3.3 percent to 4.14 yuan; CITIC Securities , down 1.3 percent to 28.03 yuan and Baotou Steel , up 0.6 percent to 5.34 yuan.

In Shenzhen, Suning Appliance, up 0.4 percent to 11.40 yuan; Shenwan Hongyuan Group, down 2.8 percent to 15.53 yuan and Oceanwide Holdings, up 10.0 percent to 12.64 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 24.9 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 15.6 billion shares.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)