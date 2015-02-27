SHANGHAI Feb 27 China stocks closed up on Friday, ending the month up more than 3 percent as investors increased bets on coming monetary easing.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.2 percent on Friday, to 3,572.84, gaining 1.4 percent for the week, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4 percent, to 3,310.30 points, up 2 percent for the week.

For the month, the CSI300 gained 4.0 percent and the SSEC 3.1 percent.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai on Friday were Bank of China, down 0.7 percent to 4.11 yuan; China Petroleum, up 2.9 percent to 6.31 yuan and United Network, up 5.6 percent to 5.65 yuan.

In Shenzhen, TCL Corp, up 7.0 percent to 5.02 yuan; BOE Technology, up 2.3 percent to 3.16 yuan and Shantui Construction, up 1.6 percent to 7.62 yuan were among the most actively traded.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 29.8 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 18.2 billion shares.

Manufacturing and mining stocks led the indices higher, while financials were mostly lower. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)