SHANGHAI, March 4 China stocks rebounded on
Wednesday in volatile trade, with Shenzhen-listed shares rising
sharply amid hopes that regulators would soon open a channel for
fresh foreign money to enter the city's bourse.
Hong Kong chief executive C.Y. Leung told reporters on
Tuesday that preparatory work for a Hong Kong-Shenzhen stock
connect was going "smoothly".
The Shenzhen Composite Index leapt 1.7 percent and
the city's Chinext, which tracks China's high-growth
start-ups, jumped more than 2 percent to a record high.
Strength in Shenzhen stocks lifted the mood in the overall
market, offsetting losses in financial stocks. Investors worried
about economic health also got some comfort from a modestly
positive survey about China's service sector.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.7 percent, to 3,530.82, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5 percent, to
3,279.53 points.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank of China
, down 1.5 percent to 3.91 yuan; Agricultural Bank of
China, down 0.6 percent to 3.22 yuan and China
Petroleum, up 0.8 percent to 6.08 yuan.
In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, up 5.2 percent to
3.26 yuan; TCL Corp, up 7.5 percent to 5.46 yuan and
Dongxu Optoelec, up 0.9 percent to 9.24 yuan were
among the most actively traded.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 29.3 billion
shares, while Shenzhen volume was 21.8 billion shares.
(Reported by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)