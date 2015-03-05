SHANGHAI, March 5 China's main stock indexes
fell nearly 1 percent on Thursday as investors dumped blue-chip
shares such as banks and real estate firms on worries about the
slowing economy.
But Shenzhen's Nasdaq-style ChiNext, which
tracks high-growth start-ups, closed at a record high, in a sign
that money is shifting into small caps.
Premier Li Keqiang told the National People's Congress (NPC)
at the opening of the annual parliamentary meeting that China
would target growth this year of around 7 percent, down from 7.4
percent in 2014 and signalling the lowest expansion for a
quarter of a century.
"The downward pressure on China's economy is intensifying,"
Li said.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 1.0 percent, to 3,496.34 points,
while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.9 percent, to
3,248.48.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank of China
, down 2.8 percent to 3.80 yuan; Agricultural Bank of
China, down 2.5 percent to 3.14 ;yuan and China
State Construction, down 1.8 percent to 6.06 yuan.
In Shenzhen, TCL Corp, down 1.7 percent to 5.37
yuan; BOE Technology, down 1.5 percent to 3.21 yuan;
and Dongxu Optoelec, up 10.0 percent to 10.16 yuan
were among the most actively traded.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 32.0 billion
shares, while Shenzhen volume was 22.4 billion shares.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)