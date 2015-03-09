SHANGHAI, March 9 China's main stock indexes
recouped early losses and posted their biggest daily gains in
more than a week on Monday, as a surge in banking stocks offset
losses in brokerages.
China's securities regulator said on Friday it is
considering issuing brokerages licenses to banks, potentially
creating a new revenue stream for lenders and intensify
competition in the brokerage industry.
Investment bank China International Capital Corp (CICC) said
in a report on Monday that Bank of Communications (BoComm)
and Industrial Bank Co Ltd will likely
become the first lenders to be awarded brokerage licenses in
China.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 1.7 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index jumped 1.9 percent.
Shenzhen's ChiNext, the Nasdaq-style board
for high-growth start-ups, extended recent gains, rising 2
percent.
Investors appear to have shrugged off worries over tighter
liquidity as 23 companies are poised to sell shares publicly
this week, potentially locking up over 3 trillion yuan ($478.84
billion) of capital.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank of China
, up 5.2 percent to 4.03 yuan; Agricultural Bank of
China, up 4.4 percent to 3.29 yuan and Industrial
Bank, up 8.7 percent to 14.70 yuan.
In Shenzhen, TCL Corp, up 1.4 percent to 5.17
yuan; BOE Technology, up 0.3 percent to 3.16 yuan
and Dongxu Optoelec, down 3.6 percent to 10.58 yuan
were among the most actively traded.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 32.1 billion
shares, while Shenzhen volume was 18.5 billion shares.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Kim
Coghill)