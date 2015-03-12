SHANGHAI, March 12 China's main stock indices
rose on Thursday, fuelled by a surge in banking shares as
investors expect Beijing's plans to let local governments swap
out expensive debt would help repair lenders' balance sheets.
China unveiled plans to exchange 1 trillion yuan ($159.70
billion) worth of local government high-interest maturing debt
for low-interest municipal or provincial bonds. Analysts say
that would greatly improve banks' asset quality.
Hopes that China will step up monetary easing to support the
slowing economy further aided stocks.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 1.9 percent, to 3,592.84, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.8 percent, to
3,349.32 points.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank Of China
, up 4.2 percent to 4.18 yuan; Industrial Bank
, up 9.4 percent to 15.94 yuan and Agricultural Bank
Of China, up 2.8 percent to 3.31 yuan.
In Shenzhen, TCL Corp, down 2.1 percent to 5.06
yuan; Ping An Bank, up 5.3 percent to 14.60 yuan and
Bank Of Ningbo, up 8.8 percent to 17.40 yuan were
among the most actively traded.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 35.6 billion
shares, while Shenzhen volume was 19.8 billion shares.
($1 = 6.2619 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric
Meijer)