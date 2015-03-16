SHANGHAI, March 16 China shares closed at their
highest in five and a half years on Monday, fuelled by
expectations of further government stimulus after Premier Li
Keqiang said Beijing had plenty of scope to adjust policies in
order to boost the world's second-largest economy.
Li told a news conference in Beijing on Sunday that China's
room for policy manoeuvre is "relatively big", and could choose
from "comparatively many" policy tools.
He also assured his audience that policymakers would prop up
the economy if growth was at risk of breaching a "lower limit",
or hurt employment and income gains.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 2.4 percent, to 3,705.67, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.3 percent, to
3,449.30 points.
Both indexes reached their highest level since August 2009,
while trading volume in mainland shares expanded to the highest
level in two months.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank of China
, up 0.7 percent to 4.18 yuan; Agricultural Bank of
China, up 0.9 percent to 3.35 yuan and Baotou Steel
, up 3.6 percent to 6.03 yuan.
In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, up 2.6 percent to
3.22 yuan; TCL Corp, up 2.0 percent to 5.21 yuan and
Suning Appliance, up 5.4 percent to 11.94 yuan were
among the most actively traded.
