SHANGHAI, March 18 China stocks rallied for the
sixth straight session on Wednesday, powered by cyclical sectors
such as steel, highways and property as weak
economic data raised investors' hopes the government will
announce fresh stimulus.
Both major indexes reached their highest level in nearly
seven years, while trading volume hit fresh two-month highs.
Data early in the day showed China's average new home prices
fell at the fastest pace on record in February, posing a further
risk to the government's new economic growth target of around 7
percent for this year.
But real estate stocks jumped, with the Bank of
Communications expecting the government will take measures to
bolster the property market, including lower taxes and looser
requirements for mortgage lending.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 2.4 percent, to 3,846.06, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.1 percent, to
3,577.30 points.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank of China
, up 2.9 percent to 4.33 yuan; and Agricultural Bank
of China, up 3.2 percent to 3.51 yuan.
In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, up 9.9 percent to
3.89 yuan; TCL Corp, up 10.1 percent to 5.79 yuan
and Suning Appliance, up 7.8 percent to 12.81 yuan
were among the most actively traded.
Shares in China Everbright Bank Co Ltd
jumped 9.3 percent in Shanghai after the lender said it is
mulling possible spin-off of wealth management arm.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)