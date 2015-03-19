SHANGHAI, March 19 Chinese stocks took a break
from a six-day rally on Thursday, when most Asian stock markets
had solid gains after the Federal Reserve indicated it won't
start raising U.S. interest rates for some time.
The China market, which is largely insulated from global
capital markets due to tight capital controls, gave muted
response to the Fed's remarks.
On Thursday, the mainland market saw a correction in
financial stocks but gains in industrial companies
as investors bet on fresh government stimulus to
support the struggling manufacturing sector.
Analysts said there are signs that China could see a
resumption of its recent bull run.
Last week, net inflows into securities deposit accounts
totalled 818.7 billion yuan ($132.17 billion), the highest
weekly increase on record, while 1.38 million new stock trading
accounts opened during the first two weeks of March, exceeding
February's total.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.2 percent, to 3,839.74, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 percent, to
3,582.27 points.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank of China
, down 1.2 percent to 4.28 yuan; Hainan Airline
, down 0.2 percent to 4.32 yuan and China State
Construction, up 4.0 percent to 6.82 yuan.
In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, down 1.5 percent to
3.83 yuan; TCL Corp, up 0.7 percent to 5.83 yuan and
Pangang Group, up 1.3 percent to 3.78 yuan were
among the most actively traded.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 53.6 billion
shares, while Shenzhen volume was 31.1 billion shares.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)