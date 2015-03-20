SHANGHAI, March 20 China stocks rebounded on
Friday afternoon from a lacklustre morning, led by financial
shares, which analysts expect to benefit from increasing
bullishness about mainland markets.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 1.4 percent, to 3,892.57, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.0 percent, to
3,617.32 points.
For the week, the CSI300 rose 7.6 percent while SSEC was up
7.25 pct, their biggest weekly gains in three months.
The CSI300 Financials subindex jumped nearly 3
percent, with brokerages CITIC Securities, China
Merchants Securities and Western Securities
all up more than 8 percent.
Analysts attributed the gains in part to signs of resurgent
trading volumes and margin financing, and to expectations of
further monetary easing.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank of China
, up 2.6 percent to 4.38 yuan; Agricultural Bank of
China, up 2.0 percent to 3.55 yuan and China Railway
Group, up 3.2 percent to 10.32 yuan.
In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, up 2.9 percent to
3.94 yuan; TCL Corp, up 1.0 percent to 5.89 yuan and
Shenwan Hongyuan, up 4.5 percent to 17.95 yuan were
among the most actively traded.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 51.5 billion
shares, while Shenzhen volume was 29.7 billion shares.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)