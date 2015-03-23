SHANGHAI, March 23 China stocks rose for their
ninth straight session on Monday, closing at fresh near
seven-year highs, as bullish investors chased stocks after
regulators said the market's recent rally is "inevitable and
rational."
Deng Ke, spokesman of the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) told a news conference late on Friday that the
rise in stock prices was a reflection of ample liquidity and
improvement in corporate earnings, and that healthy market
development was good for economic restructuring.
Property stocks jumped on signs of policy
easing for the ailing sector, while a 44 percent surge in the
debut shares of Orient Securities fanned buying
interest in brokerage stocks.
ChiNext, the Nasdaq-style board for high-growth
start-ups, jumped 3.7 percent to record highs, despite their
lofty valuations. Shares on the board currently trade at nearly
90 times their earnings on average.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 2.0 percent, to 3,972.06 points,
while the Shanghai Composite Index also gained 2.0
percent, to 3,687.73 points.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank Of China
, up 1.1 percent to 4.43 yuan; Agricultural Bank of
China, up 1.4 percent to 3.61 yuan and GD Power
, up 4.9 percent to 4.49 yuan.
In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, up 2.5 percent to
4.04 yuan; TCL Corp, up 1.4 percent to 5.97 yuan and
Panggang Group Vanadium Titanium & Resourced Co, up
7.4 percent to 4.07 yuan were among the most actively traded.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 53.5 billion
shares, while Shenzhen volume was 32.2 billion shares.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)