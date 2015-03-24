SHANGHAI, March 24 China stocks clawed back
sharp early losses to post their 10th straight daily gain on
Tuesday as investors took advantage of a sharp intra-day
correction to buy shares, convinced that the bull market isn't
over yet.
Major indexes dived over 2 percent in
morning trade after a private survey showed Chinese industrial
activity unexpectedly contracted in March, but they later
rebounded as the price drop attracted bargain hunters.
Policymakers are widely expected to roll out more easing
measures to avert a sharper economic downturn, including
liquidity injections which could further buoy the stock market.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen ended up 0.02 percent at 3,973.05
points, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1
percent, to 3,691.41 points.
Trading volume hit a three-month high.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Agricultural
Bank Of China, up 3.3 percent to 3.74 yuan; Bank Of
China, up 0.2 percent to 4.44 yuan and Zijin Mining
, up 10.0 percent to 4.40 yuan.
In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, up 5.0 percent to
4.24 yuan; and CHINESE TOWN, up 10.0 percent to 9.54
yuan were among the most actively traded.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 63.8 billion
shares, while Shenzhen volume was 39.0 billion shares.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)