SHANGHAI, March 30 China stocks surged to
seven-year highs on Monday on hopes that more infrastructure
spending and policy stimulus will re-energise the cooling
economy and boost corporate profits.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 2.9 percent, to 4,088.18 points,
while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.6 percent,
to 3,786.57 points.
Infrastructure-related shares climbed 5.6 percent
after Beijing unveiled details of an ambitious plan
to improve links from Asia to Europe and Africa.
The project, a network of railways, highways and other
infrastructure, would create a new Silk Road that President Xi
Jinping said would in a decade generate $2.5 trillion in annual
trade with the countries involved.
Shares were also supported by dovish comments from central
bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan at the weekend that reinforced
expectations for further monetary easing to support the slowing
economy.
In addition, investor enthusiasm got a boost from a
commentary in Monday's People's Daily saying China's bull market
can aid the country's economic restructuring. The article from
the Communist Party's mouthpiece added to signs that
policymakers support the stock market's rise, despite some
analysts' concerns that prices have run up too much, too fast.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were China State
Construction, up 10.0 percent to 7.94 yuan; Bank Of
China, up 3.2 percent to 4.46 yuan; and Agricultural
Bank Of China, up 2.8 percent to 3.74 yuan.
In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, up 1.5 percent to
4.10 yuan; Vanke, up 6.7 percent to 14.24 yuan and
Zoomlion, up 10.0 percent to 7.56 yuan were among
the most actively traded.
Property shares surged more than 7 percent on
rumours that the central bank would hold an emergency news
conference in the afternoon, which the People's Bank of China
later denied.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 56.3 billion
shares, while Shenzhen volume was 29.7 billion shares.
