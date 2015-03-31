SHANGHAI, March 31 China stocks shed early gains
and fell on Tuesday, snapping a three-day winning streak as some
investors who front-ran Beijing's property easing policies
dumped shares to lock in profit.
The CSI300 index, which surged 1.9 percent in
morning trading, ended the day down 0.9 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite Index also surrendered early gains,
dropping 1.0 percent.
For the month, both indexes were up more than 13 percent.
For the first quarter, the CSI300 was up 14.6 percent and
the SSEC by 15.9 percent.
Analysts said China's policies to support the real estate
market had been expected by the market - evidenced by a surge in
real estate stocks on Monday - so the actual announcement
prodded some to take profit.
In a note Tuesday morning, Zhang Gang, analyst at
Southwestern Securities, warned clients of the risk of
profit-taking, adding that he was not optimistic about the
effectiveness of the easing measures.
Real estate shares, which surged over 7 percent
on Monday on expectation of policy support measures, fell 2.3
percent on Tuesday.
Banking shares also surrendered gains seen in
morning trade.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were China State
Construction, down 3.3 percent to 7.68 yuan; Bank of
China, down 1.6 percent to 4.39 yuan and
Agricultural Bank of China, down 1.9 percent to 3.67
yuan.
In Shenzhen, Vanke, down 3.0 percent to 13.82
yuan; Zoomlion, down 3.2 percent to 7.32 yuan and
BOE Technology, down 1.7 percent to 4.03 yuan were
among the most actively traded.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 56.0 billion
shares, while Shenzhen volume was 31.7 billion shares.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)