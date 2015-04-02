SHANGHAI, April 2 China stocks rose on Thursday,
with sentiment boosted by news that Beijing is expanding the
investment scope of country's 1.2 trillion yuan ($194 billion)
social security fund.
The government announced late on Wednesday that the fund,
which backs China's pension system, will be allowed to buy more
local government debt, investment trusts and shares in
state-owned companies.
Analysts said the move is expected to channel more money
into the stock market, and help reduce financial risks
accumulated in massive local government borrowings.
"Investors are see-sawing between growth stocks and blue
chips, but the overall market will likely trend higher," said Wu
Kan, head of equity trading at investment firm Shanshan Finance
in Shanghai.
The CSI300 index edged up 0.02 percent, while the
Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 percent.
ChiNext, the Nasdaq-style board for growth
companies, jumped nearly 3 percent to fresh highs, unfettered by
concerns over lofty valuations.
Internet stocks surged after China's
state council, or cabinet, promised late on Wednesday to boost
e-commerce, including through cutting red tape and liberalizing
investment rules.
Clean technology and new energy stocks
also rose sharply, after Wu Xiaoqing, vice minister
of environmental protection, told a conference on Wednesday
scientists have identified vehicles as being the biggest
polluters in major cities.
Wu's remarks fuelled hopes of fresh policies to promote new
energy vehicles and green technology.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)