SHANGHAI, April 7 China stocks jumped more than
2 percent to fresh seven-year highs on Tuesday ahead of the
quarterly earnings season, as investors brushed aside liquidity
concerns after the official Xinhua news agency said an
acceleration in initial public offerings would not stop the
market's bull run.
Last week, China's securities regulator approved 30 IPOs for
April, compared with 24 in each of the previous two months,
triggering fears that stepped-up share sales could pause the
market's rally.
But Xinhua said in an article that the current pace of IPOs
has negligible impact on the stock market, as regulators hope to
channel some of the heavy money inflows into the real economy.
Investors also drew confidence from the stellar performance
of Beijing Water Business Doctor Co Ltd, which
kicked off the earnings season with a 376 percent surge in
first-quarter net profit.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 2.2 percent, to 4,260.04, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.5 percent, to
3,961.38 points.
Both indexes hit their highest levels since March 2008,
making China the best-performing stock market in the
Asia-Pacific region so far this year.
Transportation, telecom, and
machinery stocks rose sharply, as investors bet they
would benefit the most from Beijing's push toward overseas
expansion.
The banking share index jumped nearly 3 percent,
after China published rules to expedite the sale of asset-backed
securities. Analysts say the new rules would help banks move
risky assets out of their balance sheets and generate fresh cash
for new businesses.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Agricultural
Bank of China, up 2.7 percent to 3.76 yuan; Bank of
China, up 2.3 percent to 4.47 yuan and Everbright
Bank, up 4.4 percent to 5.04 yuan.
In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, up 3.4 percent to
4.29 yuan; Hebei Steel, up 1.4 percent to 4.98 yuan
and TCL Corp, up 4.2 percent to 6.44 yuan were among
the most actively traded.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 56.8 billion
shares, while Shenzhen volume was 34.4 billion shares.
