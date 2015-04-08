SHANGHAI, April 8 China's main share indexes hit
another seven-year high on Wednesday, as investors dumped
small-cap stocks and shifted money into blue chips.
The CSI Financials index rose nearly 3 percent,
but the Nasdaq-style ChiNext board at one point was
down more than 4 percent from record highs, before reclaiming
some losses to end off 2.2 percent.
After last month's bull run, mainland stocks face tighter
liquidity, as well as rising pressure of profit-taking,
according to Qi Yifeng, analyst at consultancy CEBM Group Ltd in
Shanghai.
There' re signs mainland investors are increasingly
interested in Hong Kong stocks.
On Wednesday, Chinese investors used the entire 10.5 billion
yuan ($1.69 billion) daily investment quota that
allows them to buy Hong Kong stocks under the Hong Kong-Shanghai
Stock Connect scheme.
It was the first time the daily southbound quota has been
fully taken up since the scheme was launched in November.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.8 percent, to 4,295.80, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9 percent, to
3,994.81 points.
Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank of China
, up 1.6 percent to 4.54 yuan; Agricultural Bank of
China, up 1.1 percent to 3.81 yuan and Everbright
Bank, up 4.2 percent to 5.26 yuan.
In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, down 1.9 percent to
4.21 yuan; Hebei Steel, up 0.4 percent to 5.00 yuan
and Shenwan Hongyuan, up 7.0 percent to 19.18 yuan
were among the most actively traded.
Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 61.6 billion
shares, while Shenzhen volume was 36.1 billion shares.
