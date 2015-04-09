SHANGHAI, April 9 China stocks lost ground on
Thursday, as mainland investors rushed to buy relatively cheaper
Hong Kong shares, but some key sectors such as property found
support from bargain hunters.
Chinese investors snapped up the entire 10.5 billion yuan
($1.7 billion) daily investment quota for buying
Hong Kong stocks under the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect
scheme in afternoon trading, the second consecutive day the
quota was used up.
Trading was volatile, especially for Shenzhen's Nasdaq-style
ChiNext board, which slumped as much as 5.7 percent
but struggled to reverse losses to end the session flat.
The only bright spot was the real estate sub-index
, which surged nearly 6 percent on signs that the
property market is bottoming out.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen lost 0.8 percent, while the Shanghai
Composite Index fell 0.9 percent.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)