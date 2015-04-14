SHANGHAI, April 14 China stocks advanced to
fresh seven-year highs on Tuesday, even as 15 companies start
taking subscriptions for their initial public offerings,
underscoring bullishness about the market.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.4 percent to 4,438.18. The
Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent to 4,135.57.
Infrastructure-related stocks surged as the
"Modern Silk Road" concept came back into the spotlight,
offsetting losses in financial shares.
China Central Television, the country's predominant state
television, begins a TV series on Tuesday promoting China's
ambitious "One Road, One Belt" project.
Under the project, China plans to stoke foreign demand for
its industrial output by financing infrastructure investment
around Asia, aiming to build the 21st century Maritime Silk Road
and a land-based counterpart. Analysts say the drive will
benefit Chinese train makers, port operators and electricity
producers.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)