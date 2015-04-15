SHANGHAI, April 15 The Chinese stock market
posted its biggest one-day drop in more than a month on
Wednesday, with a tumble in small-cap shares offsetting gains in
infrastructure and banking stocks.
A slew of weak economic data this week has also soured
investor sentiment. On Wednesday, China reported economic growth
slowed to a six-year low.
The economy grew 7 percent in the January-March quarter from
a year earlier - the worst showing since the depths of the
global financial crisis, data showed, highlighting the need for
further monetary easing.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 1.3 percent, to 4,380.5, while the
Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.2 percent, to
4,084.16 points.
"Valuation of China's blue chips is still reasonable...but
most of China's small-cap companies are expensive," said Huang
Ruiqing, fund manager at Bosera Asset Management Co.
Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext and the SME
board for small- and medium-sized enterprises tumbled
4.7 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively, amid concerns over
their lofty valuations.
But banks, infrastructure and
transportation stocks jumped, as investors are
betting such companies would benefit from China's ambitious
"Modern Silk Road" scheme that will see huge infrastructure
investment around Asia.
(Reporting by the Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)