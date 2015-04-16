By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, April 16 China stocks posted their
biggest gain in nearly three months on Thursday, hitting fresh
seven-year highs as the red-hot market brushed off the
authorities' unease over the levels of margin trading in a
market that has surged almost 30 percent this year.
The Shanghai branch of China's central bank has ordered
commercial lenders to check for risks in their margin trading
business, and submit their margin trading accounts and list
connected wealth management products.
The inspection comes as stock trading is dominated by retail
investors who are rushing into the market, borrowing a record
amount of money to buy stocks and pushing trading turnover to
historic heights.
To caution against risks, China's top securities regulator,
Xiao Gang, on Thursday urged stocks investors to be "rational
and calm".
"Xiao's message is that investors should be responsible for
their own investment decisions and shoulder consequences. It's a
very natural caution," said David Dai, Shanghai-based investment
director at Nanhai Fund Management Co Ltd.
"Investors will see more volatility and stock performance
will diverge, but the bull market is far from over."
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 3.0 percent, to 4,513.55, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.7 percent, to
4,194.82 points.
Investors also refused to be put off by the possible
negative impact from the launch on Thursday of two stock index
futures products <0#CIC:> <0#CIH:>, which were expected to give
investors incentives to lock in profits or even short-sell
overvalued stocks.
Chinese liquor makers rose sharply, led by Kweichow Moutai
Co Ltd and Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd, as
smaller rivals flagged a revival in profits.
SAIC Motor Corp Ltd shares jumped 7.3 percent to
all-time high, as analysts say China's largest automaker has
lagged the rally in mainland markets.