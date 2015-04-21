SHANGHAI, April 21 China stocks jumped on
Tuesday as bullish investors piled into small-cap stocks,
betting on further gains despite stretched valuations and a
warning from official Xinhua News Agency against "irrational
exuberance."
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 2.2 percent to 4,619.16 points,
while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.8 percent to
4,293.62 points.
Shenzhen's Nasdaq-style start-up board ChiNext
surged over 5 percent.
"China's economic restructuring needs support from a healthy
capital market, but such support should be in the form of a slow
and long bull (market), based on improvement in corporate
earnings," a Xinhua article said.
Trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange surpassed 1 trillion
yuan ($161.30 billion) for the first time on Monday, as China's
stock trading fever made the bourse the world's biggest in terms
of turnover, surpassing the New York Stock Exchange.
Brokerage shares were among market leaders on Tuesday as
investors bet the industry will benefit from surging trading.
Liquor makers also jumped on signs that the sector, which
has been hit by President Xi Jinping's anti-extravagance
campaign, is bottoming out.
Kweichow Moutai rose by its 10 percent daily
limit after reporting an 18 percent jump in first-quarter net
profit, its fastest quarterly growth since 2013.
The gains helped push the CSI Food and Beverage Subindex
up nearly 6 percent.
($1 = 6.1998 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim
Coghill)