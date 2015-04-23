By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
| SHANGHAI, April 23
SHANGHAI, April 23 China stocks rose to fresh
seven-year highs on Thursday, with weaker-than-expected factory
activity data reinforcing expectations of fresh government
stimulus.
The flash HSBC/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
showed that China's factory activity in April contracted at its
fastest pace in a year, suggesting that economic conditions are
still deteriorating.
Barclays said in a research note that it expects "stepped-up
policy easing measures to stabilise the property market, boost
infrastructure investment, and lower the cost of financing in
the economy."
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose slightly and ended at 4,740.89,
while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4 percent,
to 4,414.51 points.
Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext jumped nearly 2
percent to a fresh record high.
Analysts said that with the stock market having gained
nearly 80 percent since November, more volatility is expected,
but any correction could be shallow, given signs that fresh
money keeps flooding into the market.
There was a net flow of 781.4 billion yuan ($126.1 billion)
into the stock market, marking the fourth consecutive week of
net inflows.
And new stock trading accounts hit a record 3.3 million last
week, almost doubling from the previous week, although that also
reflected a rule change that let investors open multiple share
accounts.
Chinese steelmakers rose sharply as investors'
interest shifts to some relatively cheaper cyclical stocks.
Internet-related stocks were also up.
Great Wall Motor jumped nearly 7
percent in Hong Kong and 4.4 percent in Shanghai after German
publication Manager Magazin reported that German auto giant
Volkswagen AG is in talks with the Chinese automaker
about co-operation or even an equity stake.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)