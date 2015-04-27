By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
| SHANGHAI, April 27
SHANGHAI, April 27 China stocks jumped to fresh
seven-year highs on Monday, led by heavyweights such as China
Petroleum & Chemical Corp and PetroChina Co Ltd
on expectations that Beijing will accelerate mergers
among state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
China will likely cut the number of its central
government-owned conglomerates to 40 through massive mergers, as
Beijing looks to overhaul the vast underperforming state sector,
state media reported on Monday.
Currently, there are 112 SOEs controlled by the central
government.
The consolidation hopes outweighed investor concerns over
the accelerated pace of initial public offerings (IPOs) and data
showing weak earnings for industrial firms amid a slowing
economy.
Profits earned by Chinese industrial firms fell 0.4 percent
in March from a year earlier, and were down 2.7 percent in the
Jan-March quarter, official data showed on Monday.
"We don't see a slowdown in money inflows, so more liquidity
will likely push stock indexes higher," wrote Sun Jianbo,
strategist of Galaxy Securities Co. "Stepped-up IPO approvals
won't change the market's upward trend."
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 2.2 percent to 4,807.59 points
while the Shanghai Composite Index ended up 3.0 percent
at 4,527.40 points.
Oil giants China Petroleum & Chemical and PetroChina jumped
by their 10 percent limit in Shanghai on merger expectations.
Bets on consolidation also pushed shares of China
Shipbuilding, CSSC Holdings Ltd and
Guangzhou Shipyard International Co Ltd up over 8
percent.
The CSI300 Real Estate Index rose over 2
percent, amid signs that authorities were exhorting banks to do
more to support the cooling property market, one of the key
risks to the economy.
Loans to Chinese property developers surged again in the
first quarter despite the country's housing downturn, official
data showed on Friday.
(Reporting by the Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by
Kim Coghill)