SHANGHAI, April 28 China stocks ended lower on
Tuesday, easing off a new seven-year high, as a tumble in
start-up board ChiNext soured investor sentiment
despite strength in banking stocks.
ChiNext, which trade at nearly 100 times companies'
earnings, slumped 3 percent, the biggest drop in nearly two
weeks on growing concerns over the board's lofty valuations.
China's securities regulator posted a statement on its
website on Tuesday reminding investors of market risks, and
cautioned them against "blindly" buying stocks.
Banking stocks posted strong gains amid market
talk of new policy tools by the central bank and speculation it
might consider buying lenders' assets. Some analysts suggested
that the People's Bank of China (PBOC) could offer more funds
for state banks to buy local government bonds.
The central bank did not immediately respond to Reuters'
request for comment, but traders said the market was betting on
the speculation.
"Many policies had been deemed quite unlikely before, but
they eventually materialised. Investors are betting that if such
a policy becomes true, banks' asset quality would be greatly
improved," Chen Zhizhong, analyst at China Merchants Securities
(HK) Co Ltd said.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 1.4 percent, to 4,741.86, while
the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.1 percent, to
4,476.21 points.
Shares of PetroChina and Sinopec Corp
, which surged on Monday due to merger
speculations, softened after the two oil giants dismissed the
rumour, saying they had never received any official information
about such a restructuring.
PetroChina shares dropped 2.2 percent in Shanghai, also hit
by a sharper-than-expected 82 percent fall in first-quarter
profit. Sinopec shares rose 1.4 percent.
But investors continue to bet on possible mergers among
other state-owned firms. China COSCO and Merchants
Energy Shipping Co both jumped their maximum 10
percent on consolidation expectations.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)