By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
| SHANGHAI, April 29
China stocks recouped early
losses and ended higher on Wednesday, with a surge in resources
stocks and start-up companies offseting
losses in banking shares amid signs of sustained
investor enthusiasm.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.7 percent to 4,774.33 points,
while the Shanghai Composite Index ended mringally
higher at 4,476.62 points.
A survey by global asset manager Franklin Templeton
Investment found a significant positive shift in Chinese
investor sentiment and a move toward more aggressive investment
strategies.
Chinese investors believe the country's equities and fixed
income offer the world's best short- and long-term investment
opportunities, but their appetite for U.S. stocks has slumped,
according to the survey.
China's stock market has almost doubled during the past
year, but "this round of bull run is not yet over," said Liu
Yang, fund manager at Bosera Asset Management Co.
The government has launched reforms in the state sector, and
kicked off its "One Belt, One Road" initiative, which will
involve tens of billions of dollars in infrastructure projects
extending from China to Europe and Africa.
Such a grand strategy "needs support from the capital
markets," he said, adding further policy loosening would add
fuel to the market's rise.
Resource shares jumped after the government said
that from May 1 it would change the way it levies a resource tax
for rare earth, tungsten and molybdenum, potentially benefiting
the sector.
But China's banking sub-index fell 0.8 percent
following weak bank results showing more evidence of a cooling
economy and foreshadowing soft earnings announcements by other
major lenders later on Wednesday.
Bank of Communications Co , the
fifth-biggest lender, reported a sharp fall in first-quarter net
interest margin late on Tuesday, while Agricultural Bank of
China Ltd (AgBank) , the third-largest,
posted its slowest quarterly profit growth in six years and
rising bad loans.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)