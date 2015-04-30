SHANGHAI, April 30 China's stock market indexes
posted their biggest monthly gains for the year in April,
although weakness in banks on Thursday offset sharp gains in
small-cap shares.
Smaller companies grabbed the spotlight ahead of a planned
cross-border investment scheme between Shenzhen and Hong Kong.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.5 percent, to 4,749.89, while
the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.8 percent, to
4,441.66 points.
The CSI300 index was up 17.3 percent for April while the
SSEC gained 18.5 percent, the biggest monthly gains since
December.
Reflecting sustained optimism, Chinese fund managers will
raise the proportion of their portfolios invested in stocks over
the next three months, a Reuters poll showed.
Banking shares sagged for the second day, after
China's biggest lenders posted their slowest first-quarter
profit growth in at least six years as a cooling domestic
economy squeezed lending margins and led to a jump in soured
loans.
But the Shenzhen market, home to China's listed
start-up companies and small- and medium-sized
enterprises was strong, on expectations that China will
announce the timetable for the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect
scheme next month.
Real Estate stocks also jumped, after the
National Development and Reform Commission, China's planning
agency, said the property market shows signs of recovery, with
March transaction volumes in 90 major Chinese cities rising 40.2
percent from the previous month.
For the trading week, which is shortened by Friday's Labour
Day holiday, the CSI300 was up 1.0 percent while the SSEC gained
1.1 percent.
(Reporting by the Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)