By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI May 4 China stocks rose on Monday,
with construction and utility stocks
taking the lead, as poor Chinese factory activity reinforced
expectations of fresh government stimulus.
The China HSBC PMI index dropped to 48.9 in April, showing
that the country's factories suffered their fastest drop in
activity for a year as new orders fell.
Further underscoring the need for more stimulus to shore up
faltering growth, the State Information Centre, a top government
think tank forecast that China's economy could slow further to
6.8 percent in the second quarter from a six-year low of 7
percent in the first.
"Looking ahead, risks to the outlook remain to the
downside," Barclays said in a research note.
"We think monetary policy will have to stay accommodative
for a sustained period to support growth and manage systemic
risks in the financial market."
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.8 percent to 4,787.74 points,
while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9 percent to
4,480.46 points.
The CSI300 Utility Index surged 7.2 percent,
with power generators including Huadian Power and GD
Power all jumping by their 10 percent daily limit,
after China's National Energy Administration said in an April 30
statement that one of this year's main tasks is to promote price
reforms in the sector.
Infrastructure-related stocks also jumped as
investors bet the government will boost construction spending.
But banking stocks underperformed the broader
market after a raft of weak earnings reports highlighted slowing
profit growth and rising bad loans.
The sector is "clearly exposed to a slowdown in the
economy," said Gerry Alfonso, analyst at Shenwan Hongyuan
Securities Co.
