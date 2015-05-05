SHANGHAI May 5 China stocks suffered their
biggest loss in nearly four months on Tuesday as investors
dumped shares ahead of a fresh wave of initial public offerings
and on media reports that some brokerages have tightened rules
for margin financing.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 4.0 percent to 4,596.84 points,
while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 4.1 percent, to
4,298.71 points.
Both indexes posted their biggest, one-day declines since
Jan. 19.
Several Chinese brokerages, including CITIC Securities Co
Ltd, Haitong Securities Co Ltd and
Huatai Securities Co Ltd have tightened requirements
for margin financing this month in a bid to control risks, the
Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday.
"I suspect the brokerages are doing so under the guidance of
regulators, so this reflects regulators' intentions," said Zhang
Chen, analyst at Shanghai-based hedge fund manager Hongyi
Investment. "It gives an excuse for some investors to take
profits."
The market is already grappling with short-term liquidity
pressures as nine companies started taking subscriptions from
investors on Tuesday for their initial public offerings (IPOs),
with more scheduled to launch share sales later this week.
Analysts expect this latest batch of 25 IPOs will freeze
over 2 trillion yuan ($322.37 billion) of liquidity.
Some analysts said that the market was in need of a pullback
after surging about 80 percent since November,
"A correction is long overdue," said Li Yang, analyst at
Changjiang Securities in Shanghai. "But I don't think the
correction would put an end to the bull run."
Stocks fell across the board, with financial,
real estate and transportation counters
the hardest hit.
Energy shares outperformed the broader market, with the
CSI300 energy sub-index down 2.8 percent.
Gerry Alfonso, director at Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co,
said the sector drew support from a possible China-Russia
collaboration as well as speculation over reforms following a
change in leadership at major energy firms.
New chairmen have been appointed for China's top three
energy groups in a top-down reshuffle of the industry which
faces the challenges of spending cuts, low oil prices and easing
demand.
($1 = 6.2041 Chinese yuan)