SHANGHAI May 6 China stocks surrendered early
gains and ended lower on Wednesday as fears of a deeper
correction outweighed a chorus of upbeat official media
commentaries which declared the bull market was not over.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen ended the session down 1.0 percent at
4,553.33 points, after rising more than 2 percent at one point
in morning trade.
The Shanghai Composite Index retreated 1.6 percent,
ending at 4,229.27, also erasing sharp early gains.
A liquidity-driven rally fueled heavily by borrowed money
has seen China's major indexes almost double in the past year,
despite deteriorating company earnings and slowing economic
growth. That has triggered expectations of a sharp correction.
On Tuesday, China stocks suffered their biggest one-day loss
in nearly four months, hit by a combination of factors including
tougher margin trading rules, a fresh wave of listings and
speculation of a hike in stamp duty on stock trading.
"The market will enter a correction phase, and it will be
very volatile," Hao Hong, managing director of BOCOM
International wrote in a research note on Wednesday.
"Expensive valuations, euphoric sentiment and slowing
liquidity from margin lending expansion will challenge the
market in the near term," he said.
But some analysts said the bull market was merely changing
gear, not direction.
"The government wants a slow bull market that can last for
one or two years," said David Dai, Shanghai-based investor
director at Nanhai Fund Management Co.
"But if the market rises too fast, the bull market will end
in several months."
Investors like Dai took cues from bullish commentaries
published on Wednesday by the official Xinhua News Agency, which
were apparently aimed at calming markets after Tuesday's tumble.
"Both regulators and stock investors hope to see steady and
healthy development of the market," said a Xinhua analysis.
"In the medium term, there's adequate upward momentum, so
market bullishness will continue," the report said, citing loose
monetary policy and the trend of people moving money into
equities.
Uncertainty over the government's stance has increased
volatility, according to BOCOM's Hong.
Public propaganda's "frequent switches between bullish when
the market crashes and cautious when the market surges will
quickly erode its credibility and indeed make the re-pricing of
market expectations more volatile than necessary," he wrote.
"Regulators must remember their primary role is to regulate
and monitor market risks - it is not to be a strategist."
Transportation and energy stocks
dropped sharply on profit-taking, but Shenzhen's start-up board
ChiNext rose 1.7 percent, bucking the broader trend.
Most insurance companies managed to post a gain today.
"Valuations in this sector remain reasonable, particularly
when compared to other, more speculative sectors," said Gerry
Alfonso, director at Shenwan Hongyuan securities co.
Despite the market's recent climb, the benchmark indexes
remain well off the highs of the last rally which ended in late
2007. As the global financial crisis swept into China, share
prices slumped some 70 percent over the following year.
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)