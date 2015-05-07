(Corrects CSI300 index close in second paragraph to 4,470.09
By Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada
SHANGHAI May 7 China stocks posted their third
straight day of decline on Thursday, as fears of fresh moves by
regulators to reduce leverage in stock trading dampened risk
appetite.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 1.8 percent, to 4,470.09, while
the Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.8 percent, to
4,112.21 points.
Leaks of a set of policy recommendations - including capping
the size of margin financing, and limiting the type of stocks
investors can buy with borrowed money - started swirling widely
on the Internet and in social media late on Wednesday.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) clarified
on Thursday morning that these were merely expert suggestions
presented during a seminar, not regulators' requirements. But
the statement was later deleted from the securities watchdog's
official microblogging account on Weibo, for unknown reasons.
"They're signs of a policy shift by regulators. That is
worrying," said Shen Zhengyang, Shanghai-based analyst at
Northeast Securities.
He added that China's liquidity-driven rally is largely
fuelled by margin financing, which now accounts for 15-20
percent of daily trading volume, so any tightening would be a
big negative.
"Even if we're still in a bull market, a deep correction
could nevertheless be very painful," he said.
Zhang Yunyi, general manager of Shanghai Hongyi Investment &
Management Co Ltd predicted that "de-leverage" fears could knock
the main indexes down by 10-20 percent in a correction that
could last for over a month.
Infrastructure and utility stocks
were among the most hit.
But the banking sub-index fell only 0.3 percent,
outperforming the broader market.
