SHANGHAI May 13 China stocks retreated on
Wednesday, breaking a three-day winning streak as disappointing
economic data depressed a market already facing liquidity
pressure ahead of a slew of new share listings.
Souring sentiment outweighed optimism that mainland shares
could be included in the MSCI index as soon as next month, a
development that would potentially increase global investors'
China exposure.
Data released at midday showed that China's factory output
in April rose 5.9 percent from a year earlier, slightly below
forecasts, while fixed-asset investment in January-April posted
the slowest pace since December 2000. Retail sales also missed
forecasts.
Although the data reinforces expectations of additional
government stimulus, the stock market appears to have priced in
more easing already - evidenced by investors' lukewarm reaction
to China's weekend decision to cut interest rates.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.6 percent, to 4,718.43, while
the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6 percent, to
4,375.76 points.
After surging some 80 percent since November, China stocks
have lost some traction in recent weeks on investor concerns
over increasing share supplies and fears that regulators could
take more action to cool the red-hot market.
Next week, a spate of initial public offerings (IPOs) could
lock up some 3 trillion yuan ($483.2 billion) worth of
subscription capital, analysts estimate, as regulators move to
accelerate IPO approvals.
Shenzhen's Nasdaq-style ChiNext saw volatile trading on
Wednesday. The start-up board slumped over 3 percent
in early trade but ended the day down only 0.5 percent after
hitting fresh record highs.
Banking stocks dropped as the market diverged
over the impact of a government plan to let lenders and local
governments use municipal bonds as collateral for borrowing, in
an effort to help local authorities manage their massive debts.
Brokerages tumbled on fears of further regulatory
tightening, particularly in the business of margin lending.
