SHANGHAI May 14 China stocks closed mixed on
Thursday, as gains from the telecom sector balanced out losses
from the real estate sector.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.4 percent, to 4700.78, while the
Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.1 percent, to 4,378.31
points.
Telecom stocks captured the spotlight, buoyed by
the government's plans to accelerate development of the
country's high-speed broadband networks to raise Internet speeds
and cut prices.
Chinese media reported that work to improve China's Internet
infrastructure could spur over 100 billion yuan ($16.13
billion)of investment this year, potentially benefiting
equipment makers.
The real estate sector sub-index closed down
over 1 percent after data showed China's real estate investment
growth continued to slow in the first four months of 2015, to
the lowest since May 2009, as new construction weakened.
Analysts said optimism about more government stimulus to
prop up flagging growth can no longer excite the market as such
easing has been priced in.
The total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 44.6
billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 33.6 billion shares.
($1 = 6.1996 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)