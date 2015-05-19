(Refiles to delete extra words in headline)
By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI May 19 China stocks jumped over 3
percent on Tuesday, their biggest one-day gain in four months,
with financial shares leading the charge after
Beijing published guidelines for economic reform that prioritise
further opening of the country's capital market and the
restructuring of state enterprises.
The guidelines, which target areas including the
Shenzhen-Hong Kong stock connect, the initial public offering
(IPO) system and yuan globalisation, revived investor interest
in blue-chip stocks, said Tian Weidong, analyst at Kaiyuan
Securities in Xi'an.
"You need a vibrant stock market to push forward economic
reforms, whether it's about asset securitisation or industry
consolidation," he said. "With such a policy backdrop, investors
are emboldened to stay in the market."
The rally off one-week lows was also fuelled by new money
inflows. In April alone, China's mutual fund assets jumped
nearly one fifth from a month earlier, to record 6.2 trillion
yuan ($999.27 billion), helped mainly by newly-launched equity
funds.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 3.4 percent to 4,731.22 points,
while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 3.2 percent to
4,417.55.
Investors' focus switched back to blue chips, with banking
and infrastructure stocks rising sharply
while the start-up board ChiNext underperformed.
Investors also were encouraged by news that Jiangsu province
successfully auctioned 52.2 billion yuan ($8.41 billion) of
municipal bonds on Monday, becoming the first Chinese province
to issue such instruments as part of China's debt-to-municipal
bond scheme.
Successful implementation of the scheme would help avoid
local government bankruptcy and repair banks' balance sheets,
analysts said.
Brokerage shares also surged, benefiting from high market
volumes, as well as the spotlight the sector shared with Huatai
Securities Co's Hong Kong IPO.
Huatai, China's largest brokerage by trading volume, on
Monday launched an IPO to raise up to $5.2 billion. It secured
the chairman of Tencent Holdings as a cornerstone
investor.
