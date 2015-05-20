SHANGHAI May 20 China stocks climbed on
Wednesday, energised by a surge in tech-heavy, Shenzhen-listed
shares after the city's bourse dramatically expanded the number
of firms in a benchmark index.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.5 percent to 4,754.92, and the
Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7 percent to 4448.29
points.
Shenzhen's indexes, including the main board, the
SME board for small- and medium-sized enterprises, and
the ChiNext board for start-ups all gained over 2
percent to record highs.
The Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Wednesday increased the
stocks in the Shenzhen SE Component Index to 500 from
40, boosting the weighting of tech companies at the expense of
financial and real estate firms.
Tech-related stocks also got a boost from Beijing's
ambitious "Made in China 2025" strategy published on Tuesday. It
paints China's next stage of economic ascent, from low-value
manufacturing to a world of prosperity spanning space,
e-commerce, green energy and bioengineering.
"To those who were previously dumbfounded by the meteoric
rise in tech stocks, it's very clear now that the government is
counting on this very sector to help China's economic recovery,
and transformation," said David Dai, Shanghai-based investment
director at Nanhai Fund Management Co.
"Is there a bubble? Of course there is. But this how you can
guide resources into high-tech companies to fund very expensive
innovation."
The Shanghai Stock Exchange has proposed to launch a board
for companies in emerging industries.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)