(Corrects paragraph 4 to insert Friday's percentage fall of the
ChiNext index, which was 0.6 percent)
SHANGHAI May 22 China stocks jumped to fresh
seven-year highs on Friday, with a four-day winning streak
bringing the weekly gain to the biggest since December as
investors raised bets that a month-long consolidation period is
ending.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 2.3 percent, to 4,951.33, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.8 percent, to
4,657.60 points.
For the week, CSI300 was up 7.2 percent, while SSEC gained
8.1 percent, their biggest weekly rises since the start of
December.
Sector rotation was obvious on Friday, with financial stocks
, a recent underperformer, taking the lead. On the
flip side, Shenzhen's start-up board ChiNext, which
has been soaring, lost momentum and ended 0.6 percent lower.
There are signs that even after benchmark indexes have risen
about 40 percent this year, making China's market into Asia's
best-performing, money keeps gushing in.
Mutual fund assets jumped almost one-fifth in April from the
previous month after a spate of fund launches, while the latest
data showed that by Tuesday, investors had borrowed nearly 2
trillion yuan ($322.71 billion) to buy stocks.
"High margin trading, and leverage generally, were the main
risks to a regulatory crackdown on the current rally,"
China-focused investment bank NSBO said in a research note on
Friday.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)