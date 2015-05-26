SHANGHAI May 26 China stocks rose again on
Tuesday to another seven-year high, with tech stocks
returning to investors' favour on fresh signs of government
support.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 2.0 percent, to 5,198.92, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.0 percent, to
4,910.90 points.
Retails investors, including university students, barbers
and janitors, are all piling into stocks, as they believe the
market has resumed its upward momentum after a month-long
consolidation in benchmark indexes.
Shenzhen's tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext,
which corrected in previous sessions over regulatory crackdown
concerns, surged 4.6 percent amid signs that governments at
various levels are encouraging investment in technology and
innovation.
Shanghai announced an ambitious plan to build the city
into a globally competitive technological innovation centre,
while Zhang Yujun, a senior securities regulator, urged
brokerages on Monday to actively embrace the Internet.
Defence-related stocks also surged, after China released its
first white paper on military strategy on Tuesday, stressing the
"active defence" guideline and pledging closer international
security cooperation.
China Satellite, Sichuan Chengfei Technology
Integration and aviation defence heavyweight AVIC
Aircraft all rose by 10 percent on Tuesday.
But the CSI300 banking index underperformed,
rising only 0.2 percent, on fears over the sector's asset
quality. China's banking regulator recently warned of rising
credit risk from real estate, local government debt and
unconventional forms of finance.
Investors brushed aside concerns over the pace of initial
public offerings. China's securities regulator gave the IPO
go-ahead on Friday to China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC),
which aims to raise money to help fund five major projects with
a total investment of 13.38 billion yuan ($2.16 billion).
(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)