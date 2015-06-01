SHANGHAI, June 1 China's key CSI300 index
posted its biggest single-day rise in two and a half
years, as investors sitting on growing piles of cash took
advantage of last week's tumble to swoop on shares, emboldened
by a chorus of official media commentary asserting the bull
market is not over yet.
Investors anxious to buy stocks interpreted fresh official
economic surveys as market-friendly, and were undeterred by a
new wave of initial public offerings (IPOs) this week, including
China National Nuclear Power Co's $2.13 billion
share sale.
"The pattern in a bull market is that immediately after a
plunge, money will pile in, pushing the market higher," said
Wang Yu, analyst at Pacific Securities Co in Beijing.
"To many investors, the rout last week means a huge
reduction in market risks, creating new buying opportunities."
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 4.9 percent, to 5,076.18, the
biggest one-day rise since December 2012. The Shanghai Composite
Index gained 4.7 percent, to 4,828.74 points, its
biggest rise in more than four months.
Last Thursday, both main indexes dropped more than 6
percent, and then they barely moved on Friday as investors were
divided on the market's direction after the plunge.
Investors took a positive view on the official manufacturing
Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which showed growth in China's
giant factory sector edged up to a six-month high in May
although export demand continued to shrink.
They also welcomed rhetoric from the central bank, which
said on Friday it wants to see a "healthy" stock market, as well
as front-page articles in major state-backed newspapers saying
the pillars of the bull market - monetary easing and economic
restructuring - remain unchanged.
That emboldened cash-rich investors.
According to data compiled by Shanghai-based fund
consultancy Z-Ben Advisors, Chinese mutual funds raised roughly
300 billion yuan ($48.42 billion) last month, 15 times more than
a year earlier. That made May the best month to date for the
industry in terms of fundraising.
Pharmaceutical stocks surged on Monday, as
investors bet some drug makers will benefit from growing concern
over the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).
Banks were also sharply firmer on a report by
Bloomberg that China's Ministry of Finance may enlarge the
existing local government debt swap program by 500 billion to
one trillion yuan, potentially improving lenders' asset quality.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)