SHANGHAI, June 2 China stocks posted another day
of solid gains on Tuesday as investors, joining a renewed surge
in tech shares, shrugged off concerns over this week's large
batch of initial public offerings (IPOs).
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 1.7 percent, to 5,161.87, and the
Shanghai Composite Index also gained 1.7 percent, to
4,910.53 points.
The indexes, which soared nearly 5 percent on Monday and
were flat at midday Tuesday, have regained most of the ground
lost in last Thursday's sell-off, making that plunge of more
than 6 percent a blip in the mainland market's seven-month-long
bull run.
ChiNext, the tech-heavy growth board, surged 4.5
percent to a fresh record, injecting vigour into a market facing
short-term liquidity pressure.
Eleven companies, including nuclear giant China National
Nuclear Power Co Ltd, started taking IPO
subscriptions on Tuesday, while another 12 firms will begin on
Wednesday.
The flood of IPOs is expected to lock up 8.3 trillion yuan
($1.34 trillion) of cash, much more than previous batches did,
according to Xinhua news agency.
But the market has ample liquidity to handle the fresh wave
of share sales.
Chinese mutual funds raised more than 800 billion yuan
during January-May, double the amount raised in all of 2014. The
outstanding amount of margin financing hit another record at
2.07 trillion yuan on May 29, according to the latest data.
The Shenzhen market, home to start-up firms and
small- and medium-sized enterprises, was much stronger
than the Shanghai market on Tuesday.
Infrastructure stocks rose on news that the
Shanghai Stock Exchange and the China Securities Index Co Ltd
will jointly launch an index tracking stocks related to China's
"One Belt, One Road" initiative on June 24.
Analysts say the sector also benefits from the central
bank's recent move to provide Pledged Supplementary Lending
(PSL) to select banks, part of Beijing's efforts to support
longer-term investment amid a slowing economy.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)