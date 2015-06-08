SHANGHAI, June 8 China's main stock indexes rose
more than 2 percent on Monday, to a new seven-year high, as
investors piled into blue chips, ditching small caps on
valuation concerns, ahead of MSCI's decision on including
Chinese shares to its global index.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 2.4 percent, to 5,353.75, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.2 percent, to
5,131.88 points.
Turnover in Shanghai A shares hit a record, exceeding 1.3
trillion yuan ($209.54 billion).
MSCI will announce on June 9 whether to include so-called
China 'A' shares in its Emerging Markets Index, a decision the
index publisher says would draw $400 billion to China stocks
over time.
Large caps that could benefit the most from the inclusion,
such as banks, performed strongly on Monday. "Investors seem to
be building positions ahead of the announcement," said Gerry
Alfonso, director at Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co.
Analysts said that blue chips also benefited from
expectations that mergers and acquisitions in the state sector
would accelerate, after President Xi Jinping on the weekend
called for strengthening Communist Party leadership at
state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and vowed to push forward SOE
reforms.
But Shenzhen's tech-heavy growth board ChiNext
slumped 4.4 percent, after China's asset management association
urged mutual fund managers to refrain from speculative trading
and from blindly following market trends.
Financial stocks jumped. Bank of Communications
shares surged by their 10 percent limit in
Shanghai as investors continue to bet the state lender will
have reforms letting private investors play a more active role
in management.
Transportation stocks also rose sharply, led
by CRRC Corporation Limited , up 10 percent
in Shanghai. It is now the world's largest in market value after
a merger between CSR Corp and China CNR.
($1 = 6.2042 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by the Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney)