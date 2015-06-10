By Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney
| SHANGHAI, June 10
SHANGHAI, June 10 China stocks ended a volatile
Wednesday session slightly lower, as investor disillusionment
over MSCI's decision not to put mainland stocks in its global
index and a coming tidal wave of listings dampened interest.
The CSI300 index ended the day 0.2 percent lower,
at 5,309.11, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1
percent, to 5,106.04 points.
U.S. index publisher MSCI Inc said it would hold
off including China-listed shares into its emerging market index
due to quota, liquidity and ownership issues, but will
work with Chinese regulators toward an eventual inclusion.
The news triggered an early-morning sell-off, knocking the
main indexes down more than 2 percent, but the mood of
disillusionment eased, as investors bet Beijing would accelerate
deregulation of the stock market.
"The expectation is still there," said Wu Kan, head of
equity trading at investment firm Shanshan Finance in Shanghai.
"The inclusion is only delayed, not scrapped. Further
opening of the stock market is irreversible."
Stocks in Shenzhen bounced sharply
, with the city's growth board ChiNext up
3.5 percent.
The rebound, partly technical, was also driven by
expectation that Beijing would accelerate reforms to allow
easier foreign access to Shenzhen stocks.
A damper mood on the mainland was partly countered by a 44
percent debut surge in shares of energy giant China National
Nuclear Power Co Ltd (CNNPC).
But a score of mainland blue chips previously identified by
HSBC as potentially being the biggest beneficiaries from an MSCI
inclusion were hit hard.
CRRC Corp Ltd slumped 9.8 percent, China Railway
Group tumbled 3 percent, Bank of China
fell 2.7 percent and Bank of Communications was down
2.3 percent.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)