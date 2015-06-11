SHANGHAI, June 11 China's stock market closed
mixed on Thursday, as continuous weakness in banking shares
offset gains in consumer plays after Beijing unveiled new
measures to promote consumption.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.1 percent, to 5,306.59, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent, to
5,121.59 points.
Late on Wednesday, China's state council, or cabinet, vowed
to liberalise the consumer credit market, and support
cross-border e-commerce. The news lent support to consumer
and IT stocks.
But the market gave a mute response to Beijing's other
measures, aimed at expanding fiscal spending.
The state council encouraged local governments to maximise
spending this year or face cuts to their 2016 budgets.
Separately, China's finance ministry said it has approved a
second batch of local government debt swaps worth 1 trillion
yuan ($161.2 billion), doubling the size of the existing swap
program announced in March.
Those measures would potentially improve lenders' asset
quality, but banking stocks remained weak, weighed
down by MSCI's decision not to include mainland stocks in its
emerging market benchmark index.
The sector was seen as potentially a major beneficiary if
MSCI had decided to include mainland shares.
Bank of China shares fell 2.7 percent. Its
branch in the affluent Zhejiang province is falling far short of
its profit target, three sources told Reuters, highlighting the
difficulties faced by lenders as soured loans erode profit in a
cooling economy.
