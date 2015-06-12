SHANGHAI, June 12 China stocks ended Friday
slightly higher as investors, heading into the mid-year earnings
season, digest a slew of economic data this week that showed the
economy remains sluggish.
Overall sentiment was cautious as 25 companies will launch
initial public offerings next week, which analysts estimate
could lock up 5.5 trillion yuan ($886.20 billion) of liquidity.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.5 percent, to 5,335.12, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.9 percent, to
5,166.35 points.
For the week, CSI300 was up 2 percent, and the SSEC rose 2.9
percent.
Property stocks were firmer, underpinned by
official data pointing to an improvement in real estate
investment and home sales in China, with the recovery most
obvious in major cities.
Several banks in the southern Chinese boom town of Shenzhen
increased mortgage rates after the city's property market turned
up in the wake of stimulus policies unveiled by Beijing in late
March, local newspaper reported on Friday.
But other data published this week, including fixed asset
investment, consumer and factory inflation, remained weak.
"China will continue to loosen monetary policies, because
there's no other way out," said Hong Hao, chief strategist at
Bank of Communications International.
"The uptrend of the market is not changed, despite rising
volatility," he said, predicting China will reduce banks'
reserve requirement ratios "in a matter of weeks".
Shenzhen's growth board ChiNext rose 1.4
percent, continued its rebound as some investors believed last
week's correction was excessive.
Investors drew some encouragement by profit forecasts from
listed firms as they enter the earnings season.
Around 60 percent of the 1,024 Chinese companies that have
so far published performance forecast said they expect a profit.
Among them, 149 companies forecast a rise of more than 50
percent and 102 firms predict their profits would double,
according to local media reports.
