SHANGHAI, June 17 China stocks, after a poor
start in the morning, staged a sharp rebound in the afternoon,
with fresh buying pushing main indexes up more than 1 percent.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 1.5 percent, to 5,138.83, while
the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.7 percent, to
4,967.90 points.
At one point in the morning, both indexes were down more
than 2 percent.
The reversal of fortune repeats a pattern seen twice over
the past three weeks, where an deep fall is followed by an
equally strong rebound, underlining a deadlock between the
market's bulls and bears.
Some attribute renewed investor enthusiasm to the strength
in banking stocks, firm throughout the day on hopes of
mixed-ownership reforms could let private shareholders play a
bigger role in the management of state lenders.
Late on Tuesday, Bank of Communications (BoCom)
said that its reform package has obtained regulatory
approval, allowing China's fifth-biggest lender to introduce
more private capital and launch stock incentive schemes.
Investors apparently extrapolated that new to other state
enterprises where reforms expected, said Gerry Alfonso, director
at Shenwan Hongyuan securities Co.
"These changes will require time but, as the recent
developments in the banking sector seem to indicate, are
achievable."
There are signs the rebound was inflamed by investors who
saw the recent correction - triggered by fears of margin
tightening and a flood of IPOs this week - as buying
opportunities.
Most sectors ended the day up, with sharp rebounds seen in
infrastructure and tech stocks.
Shenzhen's growth board ChiNext surged 3.6
percent, recouping some losses suffered during the previous two
days.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)