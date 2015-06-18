SHANGHAI, June 18 China stocks tumbled on
Thursday, led by banking heavyweights, as 11 companies launched
IPOs, putting pressure on market liquidity.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen slumped 4.1 percent, to 4,930.55, while
the Shanghai Composite Index lost 3.7 percent, to
4,785.36 points.
The 11 companies - including brokerage giant Guotai Junan
Securities - started taking investor subscriptions for their
initial public offerings, and nine will follow suit on Friday,
tying up more liquidity.
"Today is a particularly IPO-heavy day," wrote Gerry
Alfonso, director at Shenwan Hongyuan Securities Co. "This was
clearly going to have an impact on the market."
Chinese investors have become increasingly cautious after an
eight-month-long bull run made the country's stock market the
world's best-performing, and the most heavily traded.
Seven out of 10 global investors say China's equity market
is in a "bubble", according to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch
fund manager survey.
On Thursday, some investors took profit from banking shares
after the previous session's jump, knocking the CSI300 bank
index down 4.4 percent.
The sector rose sharply on Wednesday on hopes of ownership
structure reforms in state lenders.
Real estate stocks outperformed the market,
down 2 percent, after data showed China's new home prices
rebounded nationwide for the first time in 13 months in May from
April, offering hope the property downturn is bottoming out.
But transport stocks rose, after the
government said it would step up "effective investment" in key
sectors, including rural power infrastructure, to support
growth..
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)