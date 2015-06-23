SHANGHAI, June 23 China stocks ended sharply
higher in a volatile session on Tuesday, after an earlier
sell-off attracted fresh buying from
both local and foreign investors who believe the bull market is
not yet over.
The market resumed trading after a public holiday on Monday
with some investors cutting losses following last week's 13
percent tumble, but the indexes swung wildly in and out of
positive territory over the day.
At the end of session, the CSI300 index of the
largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 3.2
percent, to 4,786.09, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 2.2 percent, to 4,576.49 points.
Last week's sharp correction was triggered by fresh
government moves to tighten margin financing, and worsened by a
tidal wave of initial public offerings that sapped liquidity.
A mild rebound on Tuesday morning was used by some investors
to dump shares, knocking key indexes down more than 2 percent at
one point.
"Many highly-leveraged investors are forced to sell shares
at all costs due to margin calls," said Zhou Lin, analyst at
Huatai Securities Co.
But stocks staged a rebound in afternoon trade, with some
investors drawing encouragement from a chorus of bullish
comments from state-run financial newspapers arguing that the
logic supporting the bull market has not changed.
Some analysts also attributed the rebound to improving
liquidity situations this week.
"There might be an expectation of a recovery in the market
as a substantial amount of capital, locked up for IPOs, will be
released," said Gerry Alfonso, director at Shenwen Hongyuan
Securities Co.
The correction also attracted purchases from overseas.
Foreign inflows into China's stock market under the
Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme surged for
the second trading session, with 55 percent of the 13 billion
yuan daily north bound quota used up on Tuesday.
And on Friday, the previous trading session, investors used
61 percent of the quota to buy China stocks, the highest level
since November 2014, when the scheme was launched.
Thursday's rebound was led by banking heavyweights, with the
CSI300 bank index jumping more than 3 percent.
The sector is benefiting from signs that China's economy is
stabilising.
According to data, the real estate market had recovered in
some major cities such as Shenzhen, China's factory activity
showed some signs of stabilising in June, and a private survey
of Chinese firms pointed to China's economy seeing a broad-based
rebound in the second quarter.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)