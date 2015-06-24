SHANGHAI, June 24 China stocks gained for a
second day on Wednesday, aided by liquidity unlocked from recent
IPOs, as some investors took advantage of last week's market
collapse to buy relatively cheap shares.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen was up 2.0 percent at 4,880.13 points,
while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.5 percent to
4,690.15 points.
Stocks rose across the board, with transport
and infrastructure firms leading the charge.
Hong Hao, chief strategist with BOCOM International, said
that last week's 13 percent tumble in China stocks had wiped out
excessively-leveraged punters in the market, setting the stage
for healthier rises.
"Those who bet with the highest level of leverage are out of
the game, and the market is stabilising. The market uptrend is
not changed," Hong said.
The market, which was hit by a big wave of initial public
offerings last week, also benefited on Wednesday from some
subscription money unlocked from the IPOs, which analysts
estimate to be around 2 trillion yuan ($322.2 billion).
HSBC cautioned that while there are some opportunities in
China stocks following the recent correction, the consolidation
will likely continue in the near-term as the leverage-driven
rally ends.
HSBC's quantitative analysis identifies opportunities in
sectors including banks, healthcare, industrials, duty-free
store, home appliance and cosmetics.
