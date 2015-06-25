SHANGHAI, June 25 China stocks fell more than 3
percent on Thursday after some investors took advantage of gains
in morning trade to reduce risk exposure, a reminder that the
market is still fragile following last week's 13 percent plunge.
The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies
in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 3.6 percent, to 4,706.52, while
the Shanghai Composite Index lost 3.5 percent, to
4,527.78 points.
"Previous days' rebound was merely technical, and there's
still room for the market to fall further," said Wu Kan, head of
equity trading at investment firm Shanshan Finance, adding that
a campaign of "deleveraging" is still in the works.
The banking subindex, which rose sharply on
Thursday morning on China's decision to scrap debt-to-loan
ratios (LDRs), ended the session down 2.4 percent on profit
taking.
And a bout of panic selling emerged late in the day, as
increasingly cautious investors ignored central bank's
market-friendly move to ease short-term liquidity.
HSBC had cautioned that the consolidation will likely
continue in the near-term as the leverage-driven rally cools.
Outstanding margin loans on Chinese stocks shrank for the
first time in two weeks and the pace of new investors entering
the market slowed, the latest weekly data showed.
Stocks fell across the board.
Shenzhen's growth board ChiNext slumped nearly 5
percent.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)